Renato Antonini, Eva Monard, and Byron Maniatis authored an article for Export Compliance Manager titled "The Notion of Circumvention Under EU Sanctions." The May 2023 article discusses the 11th sanctions package against Russia proposed by the European Union, which focuses on tackling the circumvention of EU sanctions, in order to plug leaks of existing sanctions.

The full article can be read at Export Compliance Manager (subscription required).

