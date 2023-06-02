The G7 Leaders' Statement on Ukraine, issued on May 19, 2023, the leaders expressed their condemnation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and reaffirmed their commitment to stand together against it. They expressed sympathy and condolences to the Ukrainian people and pledged to provide financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support for as long as needed.

The statement outlines several key points:

1. Commitment to Ukraine: The G7 leaders express their unwavering support for Ukraine and their commitment to providing the necessary support for as long as it takes. They also highlight the impact of Russia's aggression on the rest of the world and their determination to mitigate these effects.

2. Peace in Ukraine: The G7 leaders call on Russia to immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops and military equipment from Ukrainian territory. They emphasize that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through the complete withdrawal of Russian forces.

3. Nuclear Safety: The G7 expresses concern over Russia's seizure and militarization of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and supports the International Atomic Energy Agency's efforts to strengthen nuclear safety and security in Ukraine.

4. Support for Ukraine's Defense: The G7 commits to continuing security assistance to Ukraine in its defense against Russia's aggression, tailoring their support to Ukraine's specific needs.

5. Support for Recovery and Reconstruction: The G7 reaffirms its commitment to providing economic support to Ukraine, including budget support and reforms supported by the International Monetary Fund. They also highlight the importance of coordinating with Ukraine, partner countries, and international organizations to address Ukraine's recovery needs and promote sustainable growth.

6. Anti-corruption and Justice System Reform: The G7 welcomes Ukraine's efforts to combat corruption and encourages continued implementation of effective reform agendas.

7. Sanctions and Other Measures: The G7 pledges to impose further sanctions and economic actions to undermine Russia's capacity to wage its illegal aggression. They outline specific measures to restrict Russia's access to their economies, prevent evasion of sanctions, and reduce Russia's revenue from energy, metals, and other sectors.

8. Responsibility for Damage: The G7 emphasizes the importance of holding Russia accountable for the long-term reconstruction of Ukraine and highlights the establishment of a Registry of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine. They also commit to seizing assets of individuals and entities sanctioned in connection with Russia's aggression.

9. Accountability: The G7 calls for accountability for war crimes and other atrocities committed during the conflict, supporting international mechanisms such as the International Criminal Court. They also address the protection of education, preservation of cultural properties, and the impact of Russia's aggression on international sport.

10. Support to Vulnerable Countries: The G7 acknowledges the impact of Russia's aggression on vulnerable countries and commits to addressing their growing needs, particularly regarding food security and malnutrition.

