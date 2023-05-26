This regular alert covers key regulatory developments related to EU emergency responses, including in particular, to COVID-19, Russia's war of aggression on against Ukraine, and cyber threats. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments.
This regular update expands from the previous COVID-19 Key EU Developments – Policy & Regulatory Updates (last issue No. 99).
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission publishes 2022 Report on Competition Policy
- European Commission welcomes political agreement on European Chips Act
- European Commission approves further schemes under new Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework to support economy in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and accelerating green transition and reducing fuel dependencies
- European Commission approves further schemes to compensate for damage due to COVID-19 crisis
Trade / Export Controls
- Council of the European Union expands sanctions over Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and planned 11th package of sanctions underway
- Joint Statement on 10th EU-US Energy Council
- Fourth meeting of the Joint Committee under the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement
Medicines and Medical Devices
- Statement by EU Commissioner Kyriakides on World Health Day on key EU objectives
- EMA announces new features to strengthen PRIority Medicines (PRIME)
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Commission proposes Cyber Solidarity Act
- EDPB publishes 2022 Annual Report on Streamlining Enforcement through Cooperation
- European Commission launches European Centre for Algorithmic Transparency
- European Commission adopts procedural rules on implementation of Digital Markets Act
COMPETITION & STATE AID
Competition
|European Commission publishes 2022 Report on Competition Policy (see here)
On 4 April 2023, the European Commission published the 2022 Report on Competition Policy, presenting key policy developments and legislative initiatives undertaken in 2022, as well as selected key enforcement actions.
The Report, in particular, sets out the Commission's view of its role in mitigating external economic shocks during the upheavals of 2022 through initiatives such as the following:
An accompanying Staff Working Document (see here) to the Report further details (i) the main legislative and policy developments in 2022 across the three competition instruments: State aid, Antitrust (including cartels) and Mergers, as well as (ii) specific enforcement actions in a sectoral overview.
The Commission also released an infographic of key milestones for 2022 (see here).
