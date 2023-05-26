European Commission publishes 2022 Report on Competition Policy (see here)

On 4 April 2023, the European Commission published the 2022 Report on Competition Policy, presenting key policy developments and legislative initiatives undertaken in 2022, as well as selected key enforcement actions. The Report, in particular, sets out the Commission's view of its role in mitigating external economic shocks during the upheavals of 2022 through initiatives such as the following: The Commission adopted the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework (TCTF) for State aid measures on 23 March 2022 (as subsequently modified and most lately replaced on 9 March 2023 by the new Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework), enabling Member States to remedy the liquidity shortage faced by undertakings directly or indirectly affected by the serious disturbance in the economy created by the Russian aggression against Ukraine.



In 2022, under the TCTF, the Commission adopted 195 decisions, approving 182 national measures notified by 27 Member States. The overall budget that Member States notified to the Commission for such State aid measures amounted to some EUR 670 billion.





By end-2022, the Commission had adopted 217 COVID-19-related decisions in all Member States, including decisions under the COVID Temporary Crisis Framework. This was significantly less compared to 2021, when 1180 COVID-19-related decisions were adopted.





The Commission indicated that most measures financed by the RRF do not constitute State aid. For the measures that do qualify as State aid, Member States can implement the majority of these either under a block exemption regulation or under a de minimis regulation. Still, various measures were notified for the Commission's prior authorization. In 2022, the Commission adopted State aid decisions on nearly 80 RRF-funded measures. An accompanying Staff Working Document (see here) to the Report further details (i) the main legislative and policy developments in 2022 across the three competition instruments: State aid, Antitrust (including cartels) and Mergers, as well as (ii) specific enforcement actions in a sectoral overview. The Commission also released an infographic of key milestones for 2022 (see here).