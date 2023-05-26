The OverRuled: Russia Trade Controls Resource Center has been updated with the following actions:

BIS renewed its Temporary Denial Order ("TDO") on Russian airline Rossiya Airlines for the second time.





The Department of Justice ("DOJ") announced a criminal complaint charging two Russian nationals, Oleg Sergeyevich Patsulya and Vasilii Sergeyevich Besedin, with conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act ("ECRA") and conspiracy to commit international money laundering by sending aircraft parts to Russian airlines. In connection with this action, BIS imposed a Temporary Denial Order ("TDO") on Patsulya, Besedin, their Florida company MIC P&I LLC, Russian airline Smartavia, and freight forwarder Intermodal Maldives.





Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine of 12 May 2023 "On Application of Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No. 280/2023, dated 12 May 2023, different types of sanctions were applied to 244 individuals and 127 legal entities.





Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine of 12 May 2023 "On Application of and Amending Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No. 279/2023 dated, 12 May 2023, different types of sanctions were applied to 212 legal entities and 37 individuals.





Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine of 12 May 2023 "On Application of and Amending Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No. 277/2023, dated 12 May 2023, different types of sanctions were applied to 200 legal entities and 176 individuals.





Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine of 12 May 2023 "On Application of and Amending Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No. 276/2023, dated 12 May 2023, different types of sanctions were applied to 293 legal entities and 32 individuals.





Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine of 12 May 2023 "On Application of and Amending Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No. 275/2023, dated 12 May 2023, different types of sanctions were applied to 28 legal entities and 13 individuals..





Ukraine withdrew from the Memorandum on cooperation in the protection of the state borders of the Republic of Belarus, the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and the termination of the Agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on cooperation and interaction on border issues.

