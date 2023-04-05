Kyrgyzstan:
On The Introduction Of A Temporary Ban On The Export Of Wood And Timber From The Kyrgyz Republic
05 April 2023
GRATA International
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated
February 7, 2023 No. 52 introduced a temporary ban for a period of
six months from February 15, 2023 on the export (export) of wood
and timber from the Kyrgyz Republic outside the customs territory
of the Eurasian Economic Union.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Kyrgyzstan
What is a Notary Public in NSW?
JB Solicitors
A notary public is a lawyer with at least 5 years of legal practice, who can verify documents for international use.
Personal Guarantee(s) Under FEMA
Seth Dua & Associates
The term 'promoter' is not defined under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 ("FEMA") / FEMA Circulars.