ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: On The Introduction Of A Temporary Ban On The Export Of Wood And Timber From The Kyrgyz Republic

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated February 7, 2023 No. 52 introduced a temporary ban for a period of six months from February 15, 2023 on the export (export) of wood and timber from the Kyrgyz Republic outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.