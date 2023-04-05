Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated February 17, 2023 No. 88 established a temporary ban, for a period of six months, on the export (export) of mineral fertilizers from the Kyrgyz Republic outside the customs territory of the EAEU (with the exception of international transit and humanitarian assistance provided by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic) in accordance with the approved the list introduced after 5 days from the date of entry into force of this resolution.

