The February edition of the Great Britain – Cyprus Business Magazine features an article by Associate, Katerina Pillakouri. In her article Katerina summarises the new sanction measures adopted by the EU and the USA on 16 December 2022 which are intended to place pressure on Russia to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

The full article may be viewed here.

