Kyrgyzstan: On Amendments To The Criminal Code Of The Kyrgyz Republic And The Code On Offenses Of The Kyrgyz Republic

The adopted Law is aimed at strengthening the fight against smuggling - illegal import and export of goods and vehicles outside checkpoints and other established places for the movement of goods, as well as establishing effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions for the commission of the above illegal acts.

The Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic includes a rule that vehicles used to transport contraband items in the above ways are subject to confiscation.

