On March 2, 2022, the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a Final Rule that has added new license requirements and review policies for Belarus to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) which now subject Belarus to the same sanctions that were imposed on Russia under the EAR effective February 24, 2022. See Update of February 25, 2022. The Department of Commerce indicated that application of these controls on Belarus "will help to prevent the diversion of items, including technology and software, in the defense, aerospace, and maritime sectors to Russia through Belarus, and degrade both nations' ability to sustain military aggression." In summary, these sanctions include:

Commerce Control List Requirements – The final rule adds new license requirements for Belarus. These license requirements apply to export, reexport or transfer (in-country) to or within Belarus of any item subject to the EAR and specified in an Export Control Classification Number (ECCN) in Categories 3-9 of the CCL, excluding deemed exports and deemed reexports. This includes items, equipment, software and technology for microelectronics, telecommunications, sensors, navigation, avionics, marine, and aircraft.





Entity List Additions – The final rule adds JSC Integral and The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus (including the Armed Forces of Belarus and all operating units wherever located) to the Entity List.

In addition, this final rule makes revisions to the licensing scope for telecommunications/information security to note that "commodities and software classified under ECCNs 5A992 or 5D992 do not require a license to or within Russia or Belarus for civil end-users that are wholly-owned U.S. subsidiaries, foreign subsidiaries of U.S. companies that are joint ventures with other U.S. companies, joint ventures of U.S. companies with companies headquartered in countries from Country Group A:5 and A:6 [see Supplement No.1 to Part 740 of the EAR], the wholly-owned subsidiaries of companies headquartered in countries from Country Group A:5 and A:6, or joint ventures of companies headquartered in Country Group A:5 and A:6 with other companies headquartered in Country Groups A:5 and A:6."

This Final Rule will become effective on March 8, 2022. BIS, however, has stated that exports of items impacted by this rule that were en route aboard a carrier to a port of export, reexport, or transfer (in-country) on March 26, 2022, pursuant to actual orders for reexport, or transfer (in-country) to or within a foreign destination, may proceed to that destination under any previous eligibility for a License Exception or reexport or transfer (in-country) without a license (NLR).

