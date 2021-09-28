ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

From August 27, 2021, there is a temporary six-month ban on the export of certain types of goods. These products include cereals such as, for example, wheat, rye, corn, buckwheat, rapeseed.

For these types of goods, it is prohibited to export outside Belarus to the EAEU countries and other countries if the goods are placed under the customs procedures for export, temporary export, processing outside the customs territory and, re-export.

It should be noted that the ban does not spread, for example, on transit traffic started and ending outside the EAEU, or started in one of the EAEU member countries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.