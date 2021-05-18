On April 16, 2021, the Government established a prohibition on the export of the following goods outside Belarus, including to the EAEU (regardless of the country of origin): wheat and meslin; rye, barley, oats, corn, buckwheat, millet, triticale, and other cereals (it is necessary to control the code of the CN of FEA).

If the goods are exported outside the EAEU, the prohibition will apply to the goods under the customs procedures of export, temporary export, transportation outside the customs territory, and re-export.

It is important to keep in mind that if the goods listed above were placed under customs procedures before April 17, 2021, but were not exported from Belarus, the export prohibition would be also in force.

This prohibition does not apply to the following categories of goods:

- transported as a part of international transit traffic starting and ending outside the customs territory of the EAEU;

- EAEU goods transported between the territories of EAEU member states through the territories of third countries;

- the goods placed under customs procedures in the EAEU's member state other than Belarus;

- the goods transported in transit through the territory of Belarus.

