On April 12, 2021, the Edict came into force, establishing some restrictions:

- import and realization on the territory of Belarus certain groups of goods (including goods of certain manufacturers), the country of origin of which are the state and (or) the association of states, which have decided the imposition of special measures in respect of Belarusian legal entities and (or) individuals or have acceded to them;

- import of works (services) in the territory of Belarus performed (provided) by the legal entities and individuals of the state and (or) the association of states, which have made a decision to impose special measures on the Belarusian legal entities and (or) individuals or acceded to them.

The Council of Ministers has not defined the list of goods and the procedure of the realization of restrictions so far. It is assumed that it will be done in the nearest future.

At the same time, the restrictions will not apply to the transit of goods through the territory of Belarus by international transport vehicles.

For reference: The EU (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Estonia), the United States, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Ukraine, and Norway imposed sanctions against Belarus.

