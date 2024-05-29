CSDDD: Challenges And Opportunities For Business Partners Of In-scope Companies

a) Impact on business partners

The first effect of the Directive on business partners involves the requirement for in-scope companies to map and evaluate their business partners' chain of activities.

This comprehensive assessment, covering the entire lifecycle of the relevant product or service in question, aims to identify and mitigate adverse impacts, thereby ensuring sustained business relationships.

The evaluation will encompass various risk factors, such as labour practices, environmental impacts, technology usage, as well as risks specific to geography, products, services and sectors. To avoid being identified as a cause for a potential adverse impact, business partners must align their chain of activities and corporate practices with the CSDDD requirements.

Secondly, the Directive's implementation will likely necessitate that business partners allocate additional resources to meet information requests from in-scope clients.

Business partners must therefore be equipped to efficiently manage, collect, and provide quantitative and qualitative data regarding the human rights and environmental impacts of their operations. Essential data could include specifics on materials and resources utilisation, labour practices (such as wages and child labour), environmental emissions, and the application of technologies throughout the production process and across the product lifecycle. This process of information sharing and screening for potential risks is designed to occur periodically (at least annually), with reassessments triggered by any significant operational changes, such as entering new markets, altering material sources, incorporating new technologies or undergoing corporate restructuring.

Business Partners Tips&Tricks: use a risk-based approach to collect the relevant data as soon as possible for transfer to the in-scope company.

Finally, the Directive incites companies to improve their own operations through adoption of purchasing and distribution policies that support ethical practices throughout their supply chain. This may include measures to ensure fair living wages and incomes for their suppliers, adjustment to deadlines and modifications to current distributors' practices (which could also be requested to upstream and downstream business partners).

Business Partners Tips&Tricks: adhere to this new universal due diligence as soon as possible to avoid market-driven repercussions through a 'name and shame' mechanism.

b) Opportunities for business partners

The Directive also presents opportunities for business partners.

It encourages voluntary adherence to international human rights and environmental frameworks, as it offers a chance to redefine market positioning and enhance relationships with relevant companies. Early action, especially among business partners, may unlock new markets, particularly in regions prioritizing sustainability.

For small and medium enterprises (SME's), alignment may amount to a strategic move enabling expansion and collaboration with larger entities, fostering growth and innovative sustainable practices.

The Directive also provides for specific SME support ensuring they can adopt capability development and providing access to training and systems upgrades. Where compliance with the code of conduct or the prevention action plan would jeopardise the viability of the SME,3 targeted and proportionate financial support, such as direct financing, low-interest loans, guarantees of continued sourcing or assistance in securing financing, should be provided.

In terms of collaboration, companies should share information with each other to alleviate the burden of gathering information within the chain of activities. Hence, the Directive encourages collaboration between companies and their partners to amplify their collective ability to address and mitigate adverse impacts on human rights or the environment – within the limits of competition law.

Business Partners Tips&Tricks: list all the support measures that your company is entitled to receive under the Directive and inform the in-scope company as soon as possible.

Conclusion

While the CSDDD mainly targets in-scope companies, it also has consequences for its business partners, and thereby introduces new challenges, as well as significant opportunities for these business partners.

Navigating this evolving landscape requires a proactive approach to due diligence, transparency, and sustainability, transforming potential challenges into strategic advantages.

Non-compliance with the Directive can result in competitive disadvantages for business partners, penalties for in-scope companies (which, depending on the contract and circumstances, could be passed on to business partners), interim measures and reputational harm through "naming and shaming".

Conversely, aligning with the Directive's standards where possible could not only strengthen relationships with in-scope companies but could also set partners apart in a competitive market. Early adaptation and collaborative efforts towards compliance can mitigate risks and open new avenues to growth, underpinning the transition towards a more sustainable and accountable corporate ecosystem.

At a minimum, business partners should scrutinise existing or future contractual relationships with in-scope companies regarding corporate due diligence.

Footnotes

1 This article was drafted by Dr. Nicolas Celis, Nayelly Landeros and Thomas Hermans and reviewed by the entire Fieldfisher ESG Team Brussels.

2 Adverse impacts to human rights are those resulting from abuse of rights in the international instruments listed in Annex I, Part I, Section 1 and legal interest protected in human rights instruments listed in Part I Section 2 to the CS3D. Environmental impacts are those resulting from violations of prohibitions and obligations listed in the Annex I, part II of the CS3D.

3 Jeopardising the viability of an SME should be interpreted as possibly causing a bankruptcy of the SME or putting the SME in a situation where bankruptcy is imminent.

