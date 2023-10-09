During the Africa Partnership Conference (APC) on 03 October 2023, Mauritius reaffirmed its dedication to the African Union's 2063 Agenda by promoting a sustainable, investment-friendly environment in Africa. Minister Mahen Kumar Seeruttun emphasized unity among APC countries, positioning Mauritius as an economic hub on the continent. He highlighted Africa's potential, including renewable energy, vast arable land, a growing population, and a thriving consumer market, urging increased investments. Mauritius' role in attracting foreign investments and guiding FATF recommendations implementation was also discussed.
Furthermore, Minister Seeruttun noted that the Mauritius International Financial Centre plays a pivotal role in attracting high-quality foreign direct investments to the African continent.
