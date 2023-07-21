Representatives of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan in Nukus discussed the possibility of creating a transboundary reserve on the Ustyurt plateau, which is home to unique species of ungulate animals, DAZ Asia newspaper reported on Thursday.

The meeting in Nukus also included an expedition to the Aral Sea, where the participants got acquainted with the measures of environmental protection.

The activities were organized as part of a regional project financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS COP14) will be held in October 2023 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan will discuss nature conservation in the Ustyurt border triangle.

The Ustyurt Plateau has been identified as a transboundary hotspot by the Central Asian Mammal Initiative of the UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals. The creation of a transboundary reserve on the Ustyurt Plateau could be an important step in preserving the unique nature of the region and cooperation between the countries.

