With a view of fulfilment of the tasks proceeding from international obligations on preservation of the environment, including realisation in our country of the Paris Agreement on reduction of emissions of volumes of greenhouse gases and also wide adjustment of cooperation of Turkmenistan with developed states of the world, authoritative international organisations and large companies on exploration of the issue of joining the Global Methane Commitment, the President of Turkmenistan signed the Resolution. According to the document, the Road map on development of international cooperation aimed at study of the issue of joining of Turkmenistan the Global Methane Commitment for 2023-2024 and the Plan of action for its realisation.

The document commissions corresponding ministries and sectoral departments to ensure realisation of the measures designated in the Road map and the Plan of action for its realisation.

