Legal regime

There is no specific legislation enacted to regulate ESG in Zambia. Various pieces of legislation may relate to one or more components of ESG but there is no particular single law that regulates ESG as a concept.

The Environmental Management Act, No. 12 of 2011 provides that certain activities require environmental impact assessments before they can be implemented. These include activities like mining, construction, power generation, etc.

In the mining sector, the Mines Act provides that mining companies are required to promote the environment and human health in carrying out mining operations.

Companies listed on the LuSE are required to meet sustainability reporting and disclosure obligations under the LuSE Listing Rules. However, these disclosure obligations are not mandatory.

