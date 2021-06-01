On December 2, 2020 the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan has approved the Law "On amendments to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Uzbekistan in connection with the adoption of measures to mitigate the negative impact on economic sectors of the coronavirus pandemic and global crisis phenomena".

Among others, the tax rates for the use of water resources for 2020 on the volume of water used for irrigation of agricultural land and fish breeding (cultivation) have been reduced by 50 percent.

Catering companies also received benefits. Accordingly, these companies are exempt from payment of the fee for the right to retail alcohol products from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

Moreover, in order to simplify the conduct of business activities in various areas, several legislative acts have been amended. The changes are enshrined in the Law No.ZRU-653 dated December 3, 2020.

The Law "On subsoil" was also amended. According to the amendments, the maximum size of subsurface areas, including placer gold deposits, which are allocated for the prospecting of precious metals has been increased from 1 to 5 hectares.

In addition, companies and organizations, in the event of liquidation, now have a right to transfer their archival documents to the state or non-state archive. The corresponding amendment was made to the Law "On archives". Previously, the Law allowed the transfer of archival documents only to the State archive.