Uzbekistan: The Law On Environmental Audit Has Been Adopted In Uzbekistan

According to the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On Environmental Audit" No.ZRU-678 dated March 15, 2021, the position of an environmental auditor has been introduced, whose function is to monitor compliance with regulatory legal acts in the field of environmental protection and rational use of natural resources.

The Law establishes a voluntary or mandatory form of environmental audit. For clarification purposes, the entities with low environmental impact conduct environmental audits on a voluntary basis. However, an annual environmental audit has been assigned as a mandatory requirement for the entities that have significant impacts on the environment.

In addition, at the end of the environmental audit, auditor issues conclusion of the environmental audit, which is considered as a confidential document.

Moreover, the Law envisages duties and responsibilities, as well as requirements for the establishment of an environmental audit organization.

Originally published 26 March 2021.

