The spiralling cost of energy in many parts of the world means individuals and organisations are considering measures to limit their energy use. In this survey, Ius Laboris lawyers in a range of countries explain what short-term measures can be implemented by employers and employees, and what obligations they entail.

How can temporary measures such as home working and short term working be implemented quickly?

If you increase the amount people work from home, must you pay their energy bills?

Could employees decide to work from somewhere else (e.g. a foreign country) to save on their energy bills?

What could you do to mitigate health & safety risks to employees from energy shortages?

Must employers guarantee minimum or maximum temperatures in the workplace?

Can employers combine temporary measures with strategic decisions, such as partial shutdowns?

What kinds of measures are being taken by employers to deal with the price crisis?

Are there any government programmes (similar to those during COVID) to enable employers to temporarily reduce operations because of the energy crisis ?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.