ARTICLE
15 May 2024

Retrofit Scheme

KM
KPMG Malta
Contributor
KPMG Malta logo
With a staff compliment of around 350, including 28 principals, KPMG in Malta is one of the leading providers of audit, tax and advisory services. Our vision is to be the clear choice for our clients, our people and our community. While our work is often complex, our vision is simple: to be the clear choice in professional services – for our clients, for our people and for the communities we work in.
Explore
'Retrofit' is a new scheme which funds businesses to boost energy efficiency and reduce their emissions by retrofitting private sector buildings.
Malta Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Doreen Fenech
Photo of Karl Aquilina
Photo of Dylan Felice
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

'Retrofit' is a new scheme which funds businesses to boost energy efficiency and reduce their emissions by retrofitting private sector buildings.

The 'Retrofit' scheme finances businesses to improve energy efficiency, reduce energy consumption, lower carbon emissions, and limit energy waste through the retrofitting of private sector buildings.

What can you invest in?

  • This Grant Scheme will support eligible enterprises to undertake actions that reduce the primary energy demand of the building, by reducing the energy used for heating, cooling, ventilation, hot water, and lighting.
  • To be eligible, these actions should lead to a reduction in Primary Energy Demand (PED) of at least 30% compared to the situation prior to the investment.
  • If such a reduction is achieved, the project shall be reimbursed through a Standard Scale of Unit Cost per square metre (refer to funding details below).

Funding details

  • Maximum funding is €5,000,000 per undertaking.
  • The actual amount of aid, established in line with the applicable State aid intensities, shall be paid through a Standard Scale of Unit Cost per square metre, which varies according to the:
    • Targeted reduction in percentage PED;
    • The size of the undertaking; and
    • Whether the investment shall take place in Malta or Gozo.
  • Standard Scale of Unit Cost per Square Metre for investments in Malta range between €130 to €400, whilst for investments in Gozo they range between €170 to €440, depending on the above-mentioned factors.
  • Aid under this scheme will be awarded in accordance with the General Block Exemption Regulation ("GBER").

Application deadline

Cut off dates are currently available from now until 31 December 2024, subject to availability of funds.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Doreen Fenech
Doreen Fenech
Photo of Karl Aquilina
Karl Aquilina
Photo of Dylan Felice
Dylan Felice
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
15 May 2024

Retrofit Scheme

Malta Energy and Natural Resources
Contributor
KPMG Malta logo
With a staff compliment of around 350, including 28 principals, KPMG in Malta is one of the leading providers of audit, tax and advisory services. Our vision is to be the clear choice for our clients, our people and our community. While our work is often complex, our vision is simple: to be the clear choice in professional services – for our clients, for our people and for the communities we work in.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More