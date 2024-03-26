March 2024 – On 14 March 2024, the Romanian Ministry of Energy launched for public consultations the draft Government decision on the approval of the general legal framework for the implementation and functioning of the Contracts for Difference support scheme for low carbon technologies ("CfD Scheme"). There is a short deadline for public consultations: 25 March 2024.

In early March, Romania received the green light from the European Commission to launch a EUR 3 billion state aid programme to promote the deployment of wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity to meet its energy transition goals.

The support scheme foresees two auction rounds, in 2024, the first auction of 2 GW, consisting of 1 GW solar and 1 GW wind; and in 2025, the second auction for the remaining 3 GW, consisting of 1.5 GW wind and 1.5 GW solar. Project eligibility is assessed on a case-by-case basis, based on permitting status and eligibility criteria under the CfD Scheme.

