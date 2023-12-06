On 26 November 2023, the Government's Office has issued official letter No. 9305/VPCP-CN to provide Deputy Prime Minister's instruction and comments on the 3rd draft of the Plan for Implementation of National Power Development Plan (PDP8). In brief, the Deputy Prime Minister urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) again to double check and update the final Plan in line with Prime Minister's instructions and relevant energy policy and resubmit the final draft to the Prime Minister by 30 November 2023. It is expected that the final Plan will be adopted within December 2023.

FYI, on 24 November 2023, the MOIT had submitted official letter No. 8356 re: draft Plan for Implementation of PDP8 and explanation to address the below requirements from the Prime Minister:

1. The draft Plan shall fully address all key issues and requirements on adequate power supply and national energy security;

2. The draft Plan shall include feasible solutions for implementation;

3. The draft Plan shall forecast relevant risks and create a plan for managing risks; and

4. The draft Plan shall address action plan for adoption of relevant policies and mechanisms for implementation of projects.

We will keep you informed with the updated progress on this Plan for Implementation of PDP8.

