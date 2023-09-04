Our interactive annual review and ESG report 2022 focus on a world in crisis and the need for new advice. The publication is an invitation to get to know us better, whether you are a current or potential client or perhaps one of our future colleagues. Happy reading.

Looking back at 2022, what stands out most is the outbreak of war on European soil and the worldwide energy crisis and inflation. A year of economic and societal uncertainty – an uncertainty which also left its mark on many of the advisory services we provided to Danish and international clients over the course of the year.

When the world turns, we turn with it. Still, although the international turmoil certainly did create a need for new types of advice for our clients – some sudden and unexpected, others anticipated but pushed to the front of the queue – 2022 also proved to be a year of heightened activity in all our traditional core activities, including M&A transactions in a broad sense.

We are pleased to offer you on the following pages a glimpse into some of the many cases that we advised Danish and international clients on in 2022. Many of our valued clients have contributed to this publication, offering testimonies about our assistance. We thank you for your words – and for trusting us with your assignments. Our employees are vital to our servicing of clients, to the continued development of our business, and to the preservation and strengthening of Kromann Reumert's special brand of culture and spirited teamwork. We thank each and every one of you.

This publication also contains our reporting under the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact and offers insight into how we intend to ensure and measure our progress in terms of sustainability and reduced carbon emissions.

Christina Bruun Geertsen, managing partner & Jeppe Buskov, chairman of the board

Originally published 12 May, 2023

