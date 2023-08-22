ARTICLE

European Union: The Baltic Pipe Pipeline Has Now Officially Opened In Poland

Gaz-Systems S.A. and Danish system operator Energinet recently completed the construction of the Baltic Pipe pipeline. Plesner advised Gaz-Systems throughout the entire project.

Plesner has been advising Gaz-Systems S.A. (the Polish transmission systems operator) for many years on the construction of the Baltic Pipe pipeline in Denmark and in the Baltic. The project is a key element in securing gas supplies from Norway to Poland and Denmark and, in the long term, other neighbouring countries. The project has been classified as a Project of Common Interest and has accordingly been supported by the EU.

We are proud of having advised on this critical infrastructure project and congratulate all parties on its completion.

Plesner's team consisted of a large number of lawyers specialising in energy law, corporate law, environmental law, planning law and construction law.

Originally Published by 5 October 2023

