Q: Is the 6GW target referring to offshore wind and excluding intertidal wind projects?

A: In Vietnam, there is no clear provision and definition on "intertidal wind projects". There are only two types of wind power being onshore wind and offshore wind whereby (i) onshore wind power project means projects with wind turbines located at the center of the turbine foundation built on land and coastal land whose boundary is from the average of the lowest sea edge for 18.6 years; and (ii) offshore wind power projects mean projects with wind turbines located at the center of the turbine foundation built beyond the average lowest sea level for 18.6 years. Thus, based on the actual specifications of the intertidal wind projects, such projects can be listed as either one of the two types as above. However, it is worth noting that there is no offshore wind project at the moment.



Q: Did the PDP8 issue a list of the offshore wind projects approved? Why not?

A: The PDP8 did not issue a list for approved offshore wind projects since the PDP8 only lists the prioritized and major power projects on a national scale. In the future, should there be development in the legal framework for offshore wind projects, there might be further guidance on this matter. However, for now, we are unable to provide any predictions.

Q: How do we get a list of the approved Vietnamese offshore wind projects?

A: Currently, there is no official list on the approved offshore wind projects. However, we can send you the list of potential offshore wind projects prepared by the Ministry of Industry and Trade that we collected from the drafting phase of the PDP8. We can send you this list ! Please let us know ! It is worth noting that we are not able to predict the outcome and progress of these projects. We however manage to provide you with any available information for your consideration. If you would like to have detailed information on any specific projects, please kindly let us know.

***

