Introduction

The National Environment Agency of Singapore ("NEA") is proposing amendments to the energy efficiency requirements on regulated domestic goods under the Energy Conservation (Regulated Goods and Registered Suppliers) Regulations 2017 ("EC(RG&RS)R"). The proposed amendments aim to improve energy efficiency in the domestic sector and will help support Singapore's raised national climate goals to "achieve net zero emissions by 2050" and "reduce emissions to around 60 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 2030 after peaking emissions earlier".

NEA seeks comments on these proposed amendments which are set out in a consultation document released by NEA on 4 January 2023. The consultation exercise will close on 3 February 2023.

This Update highlights the key proposed amendments and the significance to affected suppliers of regulated goods under the EC(RG&RS)R.

Key Proposed Amendments

At present, suppliers are not permitted to supply regulated goods in Singapore unless the regulated goods comply with requirements which are set out under the Energy Conservation Act 2012 and its subsidiary legislation. The EC(RG&RS)R prescribes requirements on regulated goods that are subject to Minimum Energy Performance Standards ("MEPS") and covered under the Mandatory Energy Labelling Scheme ("MELS"). Suppliers are not permitted to supply regulated goods that do not meet MEPS. Under the MELS, manufacturers and suppliers of regulated goods are required to affix energy labels to regulated appliances to indicate the relative energy efficiency of the appliance.

The key proposed amendments to the EC(RG&RS)R are as follows:

Raised MEPS for regulated household appliances, such as lamps, televisions, portable airconditioners, split type air-conditioners, and refrigerators. The respective effective dates of the amendments to energy efficiency requirements of various household appliances are as follows: For lamps: April 2024 For televisions: April 2024 For portable air-conditioners: April 2024 For split-type air-conditioners: April 2025 For refrigerators: April 2025



Please refer to the table in the consultation document that provides details of the amendments and effective dates.





Revised MELS for regulated lamps, by changing the design of Energy Labels of lamps to help consumers differentiate the different energy efficiency ratings.

Widened scope of regulated goods to include portable air-conditioners and more lamp types.

Introduction of a maximum passive standby power limit for all television types.

Please refer to the Annex to the consultation document (available here) for details of the current and proposed energy efficiency requirements.

Significance to Businesses

Suppliers which are affected by the proposed revisions will be given a grace period of one year from the effective date of the revisions to clear existing stocks that are imported, including models that do not meet the revised MEPS.

Affected suppliers should review the proposed changes to the requirements and consider potential impact on compliance and their businesses. Feedback should be submitted to NEA_energylabel@nea.gov.sg by 3 February 2023. If you require any advice or have any queries on the proposed changes, please feel free to contact our team below.

