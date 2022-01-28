ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Energy Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has launched a pilot project to study the energy consumption and the economic, social, and environmental impact of electric motorcycle taxis, as well as the behavior of drivers and passengers.

The project, which was launched on December 27, 2021, as part of EGAT's Carbon Neutrality Policy, will continue for a year, after which EGAT will consider the data and decide whether electric motorcycle taxis should be introduced nationwide.

EGAT is also currently encouraging the use of electric bikes within their own organization, and they initially expect this to help reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 37 tons and prevent the release of about 838,000 milligrams of dust per year. EGAT expects additional significant reductions from electric motorcycle taxi pilot projects in multiple locations.

A study conducted in Kenya in 2015 by that country's energy regulator found that sub-150cc motorcycles emit approximately 46.5 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer, and these emissions increase proportionally in accordance with engine size.

According to Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, citing data collected by the Federation of Thai Industries Automotive Industry Group, a total of 1,516,096 motorcycles were sold in Thailand in 2020—a surprisingly robust figure in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Assuming that public motorcycles travel an average of 15,000 kilometers per year, each motorcycle is therefore producing approximately 0.7 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

If Thailand is able to change 50% of its yearly sales of standard motorcycle to electric motorcycles, annual carbon dioxide emissions could decrease by approximately 530,000 tons. Furthermore, since 28.8% of carbon dioxide emissions in Thailand are generated from the transport sector, the transition to electric mobility vehicles looks to be one of the most promising solutions for lowering carbon dioxide emissions in the country.

Considering developments such as this one is an important part of understanding the overall state of the energy industry in Thailand. From electric vehicles to alternative power generation technologies, Tilleke & Gibbins' energy industry specialists take note of these various innovations to help their clients navigate Thailand's (and Southeast Asia's) transition to a low-carbon future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.