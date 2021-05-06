ARTICLE

Direção Geral da Energia e Geologia ( "DGEG") informed all promoters planning to obtain a grid capacity title by negotiating an extension of the grid capacity with the grid operator - in accordance with Decree-law 172/2006, of 23 August and the Reference Terms approved by DGEG, in 17 February 2020 - of the new deadlines to complete their requests with project documentation.

DGEG announced that it will reopen (and the deadlines' suspension will end) on 27 July. Accordingly and following the Reference Terms,

- promoters have until 28 July to provide the project documents mentioned in Annex I so that their projects may be granted full priority over other requests filed at DGEG;

- promoters unable to meet deadline above may submit the documents mentioned in Annex I until 6 October 2020. In this case, they may only be granted priority over requests submitted without such documentation and over project filed in the future.

With the second Portuguese solar auction also under way (promoters having to submit their applications from 8 June to 31 July via the online platform, and the bidding phase shall take place by end of August) we can say that the race for Portuguese PV is on.

