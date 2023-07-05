The Dutch government announced that the business succession facilities (BOR) will be amended as of 1 January 2024 and 2025, making them less attractive. The BOR is a tax facility for the transfer of business assets and substantial shareholdings that represent business assets as part of a business succession. If you are considering to transfer your family business to the next generation in the (near) future, the coming period will be the time to take action!

