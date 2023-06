ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Vietnam

Authorization And Declaration Of Natural Gas Pipelines Alaya Legal Natural Gas Pipelines are, without a doubt, critical infrastructure. A robust pipeline infrastructure is necessary to ensure efficient delivery of natural gas to its industrial users and consumers.

Gujarat Government Issues Policy On Land Allotment For Green Hydrogen Production JSA In line with the Government of India's Green Hydrogen Mission initiative, the Government of Gujarat ("GoG") on May 8, 2023 issued a ‘Policy on leasing of government...

The New National Power Development Plan Of Vietnam Russin & Vecchi The Prime Minister has recently issued the long-awaited Decision 500, approving the national power development plan ("PDP8"). Decision 500 took effect on May 15, 2023.

Renewable Energy Certificates: What, Why & How? Alaya Legal The renewable energy certificate (REC) incentivizes renewable energy producers (RE). India took this initiative to develop the RE market over a decade ago. Pan-India market-based Renewable Energy Certificate (REC)...

Guidelines For Acceptance Of 'Green Deposits' By Regulated Entities Argus Partners Climate change has been recognized as one of the most critical challenges and globally and various efforts have been taken to reduce emissions as well as promote sustainability.