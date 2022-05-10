Worldwide:
Does The Seller Retain Liability In Employment Matters?
When a business is sold, in the majority of
jurisdictions we surveyed, the seller retains some liabilities in
relation to employment matters.
In many countries, the seller of a business will retain some
liabilities in relation to employment matters, from compliance with
legal requirements, to employee litigation.
In 32 out of 49 countries we surveyed there is ongoing liability
between the old and the new employer.
