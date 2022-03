ARTICLE

Ship Finance In Cyprus: Opportunities And Challenges - 2022 Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants In this ever-changing environment, the Shipping Industry is called upon to face enormous challenges deriving from the necessity for transforming the industry into a "green area" and satisfying the...

Back To 2021 – Forward To 2022 Arendt & Medernach An overview of the major recent legal and regulatory developments that have taken place under Luxembourg and EU law.

The Third Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD 3) - The Tombstone Of Shell Entities Kinanis LLC The Directive should be adopted early 2022 by the Council and be implemented by Member States by 30 June 2023 at the latest.

FAQs On New UAE Labour Law Anjarwalla & Khanna The United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently published its new Federal Labour Law No. 33 of 2021 on Regulation of Labour Relations (New Labour Law) which replaces Federal Law No. 8 of 1980

Arbitration Favoured Over Labour Tribunal In Employee Bonus Dispute Herbert Smith Freehills In a recent Hong Kong Court of First Instance decision MAK v LA [2022] HKCFI 285, the Court was presented with a dispute arising from a bonus letter silent on dispute resolution mechanism...