To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Today we discuss what kind of challenges the trade unions have
faced during COVID and how are they have responded so far. Looking
forward, we also think about whether the unions are as relevant as
they used to be and how can they ensure they remain influential
going forward. In this webinar, we talk to Michael Leppek, of IG
Metall Augsburg along with lawyers from Germany, France, Italy,
Spain and Poland to try and understand what's happening in this
space.
Register here →
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from European Union
In Trusts We Trust
Albert Goodman
Trusts have been a part of UK law long before the UK even came into existence – the popular story being that they rose to prominence during the crusades. Certainly, it was around that time that trust law as we know it today
What Is A Family Investment Company?
Tughans
Family Investment Companies (FICs) are not a new phenomenon, but they have been gaining in popularity over recent years as an effective estate planning tool, especially since changes to the taxation...