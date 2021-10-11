Chile's Ministry of the Interior and Public Security announced an extension to the country's border closure, due to COVID-19, to remain in place until October 31, 2021, as well as some modifications to the previously announced "Protected Borders Plan".

Extended Border Closures for Non-Resident Foreign Nationals without a Mobility Pass or a Salvoconducto

Non-resident visitors traveling without a Mobility Pass or a Salvoconducto are not able to enter Chile until at least October 31, 2021 .

. Vaccinated non-resident visitors may still enter Chile with a "Mobility Pass" (Pase de Movibilidad) via the Iquique, Antofagasta, and Santiago airports or a Salvoconducto via the Santiago airport.

To enter Chile, vaccinated non-resident foreigners must upload an affidavit to c19.cl, have a negative PCR test administered less than 72 hours before boarding, possess travelers' medical insurance (with a minimum coverage of US$ 30,000), and have their vaccination records validated in Chile.

Those entering with a Mobility Pass will still be required to quarantine for 5 days or until a negative PCR test result is obtained.

Those entering with a Salvoconducto who do not have a Mobility Pass will be required to quarantine for 7 days, along with any persons staying in the same residence.

Restrictions remain the same for those without a Mobility Pass or Salvoconducto, meaning that the temporary border closure of Chile continues until at least October 31, 2021.

Chile Exit Restrictions Extended for Citizens and Residents

Exit restrictions still apply to Chilean nationals and foreign residents who do not have a valid Mobility Pass. They must request extraordinary authorization for urgent and qualified travel abroad for (a) humanitarian reasons; (b) travel essential to the applicant's health; (c) for essential purposes "for the proper progress of the country"; and (d) to reside abroad.

Exemptions to Chile's continued border closure include cargo transport, through-country transit, children or spouses of Chilean nationals or residents, those entering "for business management purposes . . . for the usefulness of the country" and those entering for humanitarian and diplomatic purposes.

Children Under 6

As of November 1, 2021, children under six years of age may exit the country without a "Mobility Pass".

