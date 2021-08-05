ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Maltese Government has just announced revised rules in relation to obligatory quarantine for contacts of COVID-19 positive individuals, applicable from the 16th of August 2021.

Individuals who have been identified by the Health Authorities as contacts of a COVID positive case, and who would typically be mandated to quarantine for a 14-day period, shall now only be required to quarantine for a 7-day period. On the 7th day, such individuals shall be required to take a swab test at a government designated swabbing hub, and should same result in the negative, such persons shall on the 8th day be free to end their quarantine period.

These revised rules shall only apply to individuals who are in possession of a vaccine certificate and shall therefore not apply to partly vaccinated individuals. These rules shall also not apply to COVID positive individuals, individuals living in the same household as a COVID positive case, individuals residing in institutions such as old people's homes, and travellers coming into the Maltese islands.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.