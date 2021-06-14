ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Many employees are currently working from home because of COVID-19, but for some, that can mean working from abroad. In this webinar on 17 June at 3pm (CEST), experts from Belgium, France, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Croatia take a country-by-country look at what employers need to think about when someone asks to work temporarily or partially from abroad.

If you can't join, you can still register and we will email you the link to the recording.

Save your spot →

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.