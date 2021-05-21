Thailand:
Thailand Announces Social Security Assistance For Third Wave Of COVID-19
21 May 2021
Tilleke & Gibbins
Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in Thailand since March 2021,
the Cabinet has approved new reductions in employers' and
employees' mandatory contributions to the Social Security Fund
(SSF).
Contribution rates will be calculated as a percentage of each
employee's monthly wages, based on a minimum and maximum
monthly wage that will be confirmed in the formal regulation
published in the Government Gazette. Effective
May 18, 2021, the new contribution rates for mandatory SSF
contributions approved by the cabinet are as follows:
The approval of the cabinet will now be considered by the Office
of the Council of State. Thereafter, the new regulation will be
published in the Government Gazette before
formally coming into effect.
