Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in Thailand since March 2021, the Cabinet has approved new reductions in employers' and employees' mandatory contributions to the Social Security Fund (SSF).

Contribution rates will be calculated as a percentage of each employee's monthly wages, based on a minimum and maximum monthly wage that will be confirmed in the formal regulation published in the Government Gazette. Effective May 18, 2021, the new contribution rates for mandatory SSF contributions approved by the cabinet are as follows:

The approval of the cabinet will now be considered by the Office of the Council of State. Thereafter, the new regulation will be published in the Government Gazette before formally coming into effect.

