When lockdowns started happening in different countries around the world last year, remote working was treated as an emergency measure. But now employers are having to work out how to set it up for the longer term - and that raises a whole raft of issues that need proper thought, such as health and safety, mental wellbeing, the right for employees disconnect, cybersecurity, how to monitor time spent working, work performance and more.

There is a new remote working Act in Spain and so we head there (remotely) for this episode to talk to Iñigo Sagardoy, chairman of our Spanish firm Sagardoy Abogados to get his insights.

