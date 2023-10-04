ARTICLE

The webinar entitled Introduction to Philippine Labour and Employment Law aims to educate audience from all over the world on the the basic labour and employment laws that exist in the Philippines. The webinar also intends to discuss the advantages of doing work in the Philippines, in the employment aspect, as well as the different trends present over time in relation to labour and employment.

The Constitution of the Philippines explicitly provides full protection to labour. Labour laws play an important role in protecting the rights and interests of workers. Thus, basic knowledge of labour laws would be instrumental to any employer or companies who are intending to have presence in the Philippines moving forward.

This webinar would be a valuable resource for anyone who is interested in learning more about their rights and responsibilities under the law. It would also be a good opportunity for employers to learn about their legal obligations to their employees.

Among the topics to be covered by the webinar are the different types of employment contracts, the basic rights and responsibilities of employees and employers, the procedures for terminating employment, the remedies available to employees who have been wrongfully terminated, the laws governing labour unions and, the laws governing foreign workers.

The webinar could also include a question-and-answer session at the end, so that participants can get clarification on any topics that they are not clear about.

The webinar will be led by Ms. Rashel Ann C. Pomoy, an attorney with over 10 years of experience in litigation and labour law. Ms. Pomoy is a member of the Philippine Bar and a recognized practicioner of labour and employment. She has represented clients in both contentious and non-contentious transactions including wrongful termination, discrimination, internal investigation, collective bargaining agreements, and union disputes.

