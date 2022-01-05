ARTICLE

European Union: Webinar: Flexible Workforce Will Be Prohibited By Law In The Netherlands - Immediate Action Required!

Flexible workforce will be prohibited by law in The Netherlands - immediate action required.

In this webinar we will:

(i) guide you through the upcoming legislation on the restriction of flexible workforce , which will not only limit you in hiring your own flexible workers, but also restricts the use of temporary workers from employment agencies;

(ii) show you the guiding principles about flexible use of workforce within the new legal framework, so that you will get insights on what you have to do now, to make sure you will have qualified people whenever you need them, and

(iii) reveal the strategy that is necessary for you to keep your business agile within the new legal framework.

The new legislation is predicted to come into force in 2022 - the impact will not only be on the flexible workforce employed by your business directly, but will also hit the temporary employment agencies. On top of that, recent studies have shown that by 2022 there will be a shortage of 100.000 temporary employees in The Netherlands.

During the webinar we will also present a current benchmarking study to assess (i) what companies will look like as a result of this change (ii) what processes are already in place (iii) the significance of the change for individual companies and (iv) the position of the individual companies in relation to the new benchmark.

Our discussion will be supported by a national and an international panelist.

We will invite suitable candidates from the webinar attendees to participate in the benchmarking study and to receive a personalised benchmarking feedback session.

Do you want to know what your business has to do, to be prepared for these groundbreaking changes?

Do you want to know where your business stands in relation to this new benchmark?

