ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Targeted Audience

If your company is active in The Netherlands and is making use of employees, freelancers, temp workers or on-call workers you will be faced with the restrictive measures on all kind of flexible workers, which will restrict the flexible use of workers gravely.

Why attend?

In this 1 hour-webinar 2 seasoned employment specialists with long and relevant experience in the business world will not only present the upcoming changes to you, but give you practical tools and solutions for you to keep your business and workforce agile.

Edith Nordmann and Efrat Konforty will also answer all the questions you might have during the Q&A.

By the end of this webinar you will:

Understand what will be changing regarding the possible use of flexible workforce

Have a clear overview of steps to be taken by your company to keep the flexibility even after the law has changed

Have your specific questions answered

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.