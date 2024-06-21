Czech Republic Opens Up Labour Market To Nine Countries

June 2024 – The Government of the Czech Republic has introduced new regulations opening up the country's labour market to citizens of nine countries. The measures, effective from 1 July 2024, are intended as a step towards a more open and flexible labour market in the Czech Republic.

Specifically, citizens of Australia, Japan, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, US and Israel will no longer require a work permit, employee card, intra-company transfer card or blue card to work in the Czech Republic as of 1 July 2024. The changes abolish an existing requirement for job-seekers to supply details of employment contracts, evidence of professional qualifications or education, a transfer letter and documents evidencing the issuance of a permit by the Czech Ministry of the Interior. The changes will also abolish waiting times for the processing of such documentation prior to the commencement of legal employment.

Although certain hitherto necessary permits, such as an intra-company transferee card, were not widely viewed as overly cumbersome, the new regime will nonetheless significantly assist Czech companies' HR departments in relation to the employment of foreigners.

The list of countries subject to the new eased regulations is set to be subject to regular review, with a tripartite meeting, comprising members of the government, trade unions and employers' representatives, seeking to offer an up-to-date reflection of the current needs of the labour market and the economic situation in the Czech Republic.

However, citizens of the nine listed countries will still require a residence permit for stays of more than 90 days. Moreover, their Czech employers will also still be obliged to inform the Czech Labour Office that they have hired citizens of these countries, and will also have to fulfil the related registration obligations. Such obligations, however, apply to all foreign employees seeking work in the Czech Republic.

