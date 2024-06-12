ARTICLE
12 June 2024

Online-Only Submissions For Employment Status, Posted Worker Notifications Forthcoming

Effective July 1, 2024, any registration, deregistration of employment status or other labor-related change (i.e., change of employer, employee transfer)...
Czech Republic Employment and HR
Effective July 1, 2024, any registration, deregistration of employment status or other labor-related change (i.e., change of employer, employee transfer) will need to be submitted online instead of by mail or in person (depending on the situation). Separately, from the same date, it will only be possible to submit posted worker notifications on the State Labour Inspection Office online portal, whereas currently, applications can also be submitted in person at local labor offices. These developments continue broader trends throughout Europe of incremental digitalization of bureaucratic systems, including in immigration.

Fragomen  
