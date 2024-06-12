Online-Only Submissions For Employment Status, Posted Worker Notifications Forthcoming

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Effective July 1, 2024, any registration, deregistration of employment status or other labor-related change (i.e., change of employer, employee transfer) will need to be submitted online instead of by mail or in person (depending on the situation). Separately, from the same date, it will only be possible to submit posted worker notifications on the State Labour Inspection Office online portal, whereas currently, applications can also be submitted in person at local labor offices. These developments continue broader trends throughout Europe of incremental digitalization of bureaucratic systems, including in immigration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.