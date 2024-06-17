ARTICLE
17 June 2024

ENSign - Sensitive Terminations In Ghana (Video)

Managing sensitive terminations involves handling the departure of key employees, such as a CEO or an HR director. Join David A. Asiedu and Amina Kaguah from Ghana...
Authors
Managing sensitive terminations involves handling the departure of key employees, such as a CEO or an HR director. Join David A. Asiedu and Amina Kaguah from Ghana as they discuss the legal and practical aspects of these types of terminations.

David A. Asiedu
Amina Abugdanpoka Kaguah
