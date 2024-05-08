Manpower Minister Tan See Leng announced on 4 March 2024 that there will be an increase in the minimum monthly qualifying salary for employment passes in 2025.

By way of background, the employment pass is generally for foreign professionals, managers and executives who meet the minimum employment pass qualifying salary and pass the points-based Complementarity Assessment Framework ("COMPASS") (unless exempted). Please note that in addition to meeting the minimum qualifying salary and passing COMPASS, employers must also continue to meet the Fair Consideration Framework job advertising requirement before submitting new employment pass applications.

Currently, the minimum monthly qualifying salary for employment passes is as follows:

For applicants working in the financial sector: at least S$5,500 per month**

For applicants working in all other sectors: at least S$5,000 per month**

Following the increase in 2025, the minimum monthly qualifying salary for employment passes is expected to be as follows:

For applicants working in the financial sector: at least S$6,200 per month**

For applicants working in all other sectors: at least S$5,600 per month**

** Please note that the minimum monthly qualifying salary increases progressively with age. Hence, more experienced candidates require higher qualifying salaries.

The new minimum monthly qualifying salary for employment passes will be applicable to new employment pass applications from 1 January 2025. The same will only be applicable to employment pass renewal applications from 1 January 2026.

