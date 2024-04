ARTICLE

UK Tribunal Overturns Dismissal For Prank At Work: A Win For Workplace Banter? Littler Mendelson A recent decision by the Watford Employment Tribunal in Richardson v West Midlands Trains Ltd saw a train driver reinstated and awarded £40,000 after he was found to have been unfairly...

Employment Espresso Pods: Important Changes To The Law On Redundancies (Podcast) Herbert Smith Freehills The basics of redundancy processes in the UK have been unchanged for some time, so the forthcoming changes from 6 April could be a trap for the unwary, if usually confident managers are not careful.

Responding To Requests To Work Compressed Hours Lewis Silkin Among the wide range of flexible working requests that land on employers' desks, it can be particularly challenging to respond to requests to work compressed hours.

April 2024 HR Checklist Herbert Smith Freehills This April sees a raft of employment law changes coming into force, requiring employers to update staff policies and ensure that managers are briefed.

Religion & Belief Discrimination: EAT Upholds The Decision That Terminating The Contract Of A Christian Actor Who Expressed Her Beliefs Relating To Homosexuality Was Not Discriminatory L&E Global Ms. Omooba is a Christian actor, who was cast to play the role of Celie in the stage production of The Color Purple. Celie is widely regarded as a lesbian role and, when Ms. Omooba's casting was announced...