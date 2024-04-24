The GRATA International Legal Series (GILS) is a distinctive legal handbook presented in a Q&A format, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions where GRATA International operates.

Legal experts within the GILS framework have compiled an overview of the legislative structures across different legal environments.

The first edition of GILS is dedicated to employment law and covers key issues of employment legislation in 17 jurisdictions: Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Armenia, Georgia, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

In this edition of GILS you will find out what problems employers face in each jurisdiction: employees and their rights for leave, termination of an employment contract, issues of personal data protection and employee privacy, court practice and procedures, work permits for foreign employees and tax issues.

GRATA International provides a full range of services in the field of employment law, including consulting on topical issues of employment legislation, the development of employment contracts and policies, support for personnel records management, complex layoffs, HR audit, etc.

Read the GILS Employment law brochure:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.