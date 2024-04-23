On April 10, 2024, new minimum wage rates for workers in certain hotels in Thailand were published in the Government Gazette, taking effect on April 13, 2024.

Under the Notification of the National Wage Committee on Minimum Wage Rate for the Hotel Industry, the new minimum wage rate is THB 400 per day, applicable to employees working in four-star (and above) hotels that have at least 50 employees and are located in the following specific areas:

Bangkok: Pathumwan and Wattana districts

Krabi: Ao Nang Subdistrict Administrative Organization areas

Chon Buri: Pattaya city

Chiang Mai: Chiang Mai municipality

Prachuap Khiri Khan: Hua Hin municipality

Phang-nga: Khukkhak sub-district municipality

Phuket: Whole province

Rayong: Phe subdistrict

Songkhla: Hat Yai municipality

Surat Thani: Koh Samui municipality

Rationale

The increase in the minimum wage is to drive and stimulate the economy in Thailand's tourism industry, which is critical to the overall economy of the country. The ten areas identified above are those that earn a significant portion of their revenue from tourism.

The decision underwent a public hearing process involving stakeholders. Although there were objections from some hotels claiming they were not yet ready to bear the increased costs, the law was enacted, taking effect on April 13, 2024.

