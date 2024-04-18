Do you intend to reorganise your company? The works council will have a crucial advisory role, not only for the employees, but also for the director involved. A critical view from the works council contributes to careful decision-making with a view to the organisation's future.

The director must consult the works council in case of proposed decisions such as downsizing, expansion, changes or termination of activities. This also includes changes in the organisational structure. Even in reorganisations where no direct jobs are at stake, the director must involve the works council.



Employment lawyer Juultje van der zanden wrote an article 'OR heeft een belangrijke adviesrol bij een voorgenomen reorganisatie' for the journal OR Rendement. In it she discusses the rights and obligations involved. How about the consultation process, waiting periods and procedures? What influence does the works council really have?

Read full article (in Dutch) here

